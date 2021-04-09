Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.61.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,869 shares of company stock valued at $20,693,730 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

