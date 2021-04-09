Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the typical daily volume of 292 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

NYSE VER opened at $40.62 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

