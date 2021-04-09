Storj Price Reaches $2.62 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $669.87 million and $225.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00085404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.00622086 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 255,469,206 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

