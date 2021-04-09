STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce sales of $6.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.90 million and the lowest is $6.56 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported sales of $6.73 million during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 97,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,267. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.