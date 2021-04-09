Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 53.28. Stratec has a 12-month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12-month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.

About Stratec

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.