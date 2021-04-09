Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DNB Markets downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SUBCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

