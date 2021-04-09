SUKU (SUKU) Market Capitalization Hits $86.12 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. SUKU has a total market cap of $86.12 million and approximately $375,482.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

