Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,763 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 411,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

