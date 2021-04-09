Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,785. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $338.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

