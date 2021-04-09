Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. 47,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

