Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,602,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $65.72 and a one year high of $97.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

