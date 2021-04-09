Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 4.2%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.32. 8,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,532,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

