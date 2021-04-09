SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 3,832 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunPower alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $466,926.04.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $298,309.26.

On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.