Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 593,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 447,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,067,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,460,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.61 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

