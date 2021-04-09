SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.60 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00004577 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $271.21 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.39 or 0.00974056 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017510 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

