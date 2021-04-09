Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 29,290 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,751,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

