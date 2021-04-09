Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of FELE opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

