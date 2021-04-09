Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 8,069 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

