Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $672,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

