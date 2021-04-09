Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Principal Quality ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,031,000.

PSET stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78.

