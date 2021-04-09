Suzuki Motor Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

SZKMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $174.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.