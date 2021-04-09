SVB Leerink Boosts Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

NKTR stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

