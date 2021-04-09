SVB Leerink Comments on Innate Pharma S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Innate Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.79.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.