SVB Leerink Comments on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.