SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,864,985. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

