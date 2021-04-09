Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Sykes Enterprises worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,395 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

SYKE stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

