Sylo (SYLO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Sylo has a total market cap of $19.61 million and $1.11 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

