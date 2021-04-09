Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $120.95

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and traded as high as $124.90. Symrise shares last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Symrise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

