SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $241,000.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $121.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

