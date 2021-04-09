Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $123.43 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $640.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

