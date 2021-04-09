Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $46.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $265,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 33,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,350,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

