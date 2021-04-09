Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells C$48,800.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$651.17 million and a P/E ratio of -24.47. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TKO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

