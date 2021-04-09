Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.16

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,226,593 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £15.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.79.

In other news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

