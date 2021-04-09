Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $188.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

