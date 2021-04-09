Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $4.58 Million in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.31 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

