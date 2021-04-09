Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 13,652 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 152.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $2,144,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,460 shares of company stock worth $24,563,967. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.