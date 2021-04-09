Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 59,240 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 61.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 113.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

