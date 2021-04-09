Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

