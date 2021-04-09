Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,500 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

TFC stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

