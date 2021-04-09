TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $16.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock remained flat at $$20.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,140. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

