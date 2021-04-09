Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,300,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.32 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

