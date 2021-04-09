TELUS (TU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TELUS (NYSE: TU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2021 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/1/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

3/18/2021 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/8/2021 – TELUS is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TELUS is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

TU stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.59. 33,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,015. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.