Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Tencent stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

