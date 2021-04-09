Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $82.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.26 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

