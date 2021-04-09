Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up to $67.74

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.74, but opened at $69.91. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 6,637 shares.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

