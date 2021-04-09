Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 11.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock traded down $19.65 on Friday, reaching $1,590.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,349. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,381.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.74. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

