Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,090. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

