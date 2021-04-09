Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.63. 8,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,584. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,525 shares of company stock worth $11,383,090. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.