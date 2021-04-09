The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 191,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

