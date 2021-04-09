The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $3,049,000. Stolper Co increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 65,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

